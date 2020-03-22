Linda Darlene Velotta Linda Darlene Velotta was born in Owensboro, KY on December 12, 1951. Daughter of Paul and Mary Velotta of Bellevue, WA. Survived by four children; Kevin, Shannon, Nathan, Krista, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She passed away at home in Washington on February 25, 2020 at the age of 68 due to a rare lung disease. Linda worked for Safeway and Krissy's flowers as the floral manager doing what she loved. Linda was a beautiful angel, caring and loving. She was loved by all her family and friends. She gave so much never expecting anything in return. Linda was extremely creative and all her craft projects were unique masterpieces. Her love for flowers was always on display in any home she lived in. Her love touched so many people she met on her journey. Her presence lit up any room she walked into. She taught her lessons of life with her actions, paving the way for us to follow. She will be forever loved. The family will hold a celebration of life in July, 2020.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020