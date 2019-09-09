L i nda Jayne Tate Linda Jayne Tate of Gold Bar, WA, passed away unexpectedly at her home on September 4, 2019. Linda was born May 16, 1957 in Seattle to Richard and Margaret Wiese. Linda was a beloved member of the community and touched countless lives in the nearly 30 years she worked in the Sultan and Index schools. She will be deeply missed by the families of Index Elementary where her bright smile greeted students for the last 22 years. Linda loved traveling, but her favorite place was her house and various beaches in Ocean Shores, WA. Linda is survived by her husband, Terry; sons, Daniel (Josie) and Richard (Kelsie), three beautiful grand-daughters, Kiana, Sequoia, Bella; niece, Michelle (Michael), and their children Anna and Cade. A potluck memorial celebration in her honor will be held at the Startup Event Center September 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 9, 2019