In loving memory of Linda Susan Johnson (Lund), who passed in her Everett home on April 24th, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born on November 6th 1951 to Martin Lund and Hildegard Hofling in Mannheim, Germany. She graduated from Bothell HS in 1970 and earned a BA in Education at Central Washington University. Linda Retired from Boeing Aerospace after 20+ years of service, having worked prior years as a Retail Clerk with Olson's. She loved travelling with family and friends and spending time at her 'Cabin' in Plain, Washington. Linda was the strength, resilience, and inspiration to those around her. She is remembered as a loving woman who created a true and lasting goodness in this world. Linda is survived by her daughter Nicole, her grandson Jevon, her 2 sons (Jason and Trevor), her father Martin, her brother Steve, and sister in law Cindy. Private services will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood, Washington on July 18th 2020. Go Hawks!!



November 6, 1951 - April 24, 2020



