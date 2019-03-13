Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay Kellar. View Sign

April 4, 1952 - March 5, 2019 Linda Kay Kellar of Mukilteo, WA, passed away March 5, 2019 at Providence Hospital, Everett, WA. Linda had a beautiful smile. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother and friend. She passed away peacefully in the presence of family. She was born on April 4, 1952 in Grangeville, ID to Michael and Elizabeth Kuchmak. She married Joe Kellar November 26, 1977 in Lincoln, NE. Linda attended Lincoln High School, Lincoln, NE and the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, and earned a B.S. in Business Administration. She was an accountant for 38 years, retiring in 2014. She was a member of Everett United Church of Christ, and American Society of Women Accountants (ASWA). She was also a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout troop leader, and Red Barn vegetable garden volunteer. Linda enjoyed spending time with family, teaching Sunday school, gourmet cooking, gardening, trips to the tulip fields, lilac gardens, Portland Rose Gardens, South Dakota Black Hills and Badlands, Mukilteo beaches, science fiction, loving her cats, and Seattle Mariners' games. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Kuchmak; and mother-in-law, Rita Kellar. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Joe; daughter, Nicole Kellar; son, Michael Kellar; sisters, Carol Ann Kuchmak, Deborah Miller (Thomas), Kathy Manwaring (Wayne) and Kristine Taylor; brother, David Kuchmak (Donna); father, Michael Kuchmak (Junice), father-in-law, Don Kellar; sisters-in-law, Ann Kellar and Mary Butz (Gerald); brothers-in-law, Tom Kellar (Teresa) and Jim Kellar (Annie), and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Everett United Church of Christ, 2624 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA. Memorials may be made to Homage Senior Services, 5026 196th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036 and The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Flowers may be sent to Solie Funeral Home & Crematory, 3301 Colby Ave, Everett, WA between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019. The family would like to express sincere thanks to all of her caregivers who made her last days on this earth peaceful and full of love.



