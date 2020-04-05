On March 17, 2020 Linda, at age 72 passed away after a battle with Covid-19. Linda was born in Bellingham, WA to Hank and Rosella Larson. She grew up in Everett. After high school and a brief stint at Boeing, Linda went to the University of Washington and earned a BS degree in Botany and a masters degree in Classics. Later she decided to pursue a career in nursing and obtained her degree as a registered nurse. Most of her time as a nurse she cared for the terminally ill at a hospice facility in Kirkland. Linda was a loving and caring person. Her love for animals knew no bound, whether they were her cats and dogs or feral cats in need of a home or injured animals requiring care. She was very artistic and creative. Her home is filled with miniature houses that she built in great detail and filled with exquisite furnishings. She loved converting driftwood pieces into unique and interesting pieces of art, and was a collector of all things beautiful. Linda is survived by her husband, Wally; and nine nieces and nephews. There will be a remembrance of her at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2020