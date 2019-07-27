June 27, 1940 - July 19, 2019 It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of our sister, Linda Lou Vail on July 19, 2019. She was born to Virgil and Margaret Vail on June 27, 1940. She graduated from Everett High School in 1958 and attended ECC for two years and graduated from University of Washington with a teaching degree. She taught in the Everett School District her entire teaching career. She was on Captain Puget for saving a swimmer at Wenberg State Park where she worked as a lifeguard. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and a favorite aunt, Celest. She is survived by her two sisters, Lestie Vail and LaVern Ledford (Vern); nieces, Tami Burdett and Tonya Nelson (Jay); nephews, Shawn Ledford (Rose), Lance Ledford and Ron Burdett; great nieces and nephews, Taylor and Courtney Burdett, Coby and Shane Nelson, Kaiden and Mason Ledford; and great great nephew, Graham Williams. Linda bravely fought numerous cancers for 22 years. At her request there will be no funeral. The family would like to thank Hospice for their excellent care of Linda during the past month and a half. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name may be sent to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore, Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 27, 2019