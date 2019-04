Obituary

May 18, 1956 - April 4, 2007 It's been 12 years since you left us Linda and not a day goes by that we don't miss you! As family we fondly reminisce our memories of past, those moments that we had experienced with you. We treasure all these wonderful memories and our time we spent together. We miss hearing your voice, your laughter and your beautiful smile. You were and will always be loved and yes you will forever always be in our hearts!

