Linda M. Sloan (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda M. Sloan.
Service Information
Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home
409 West Main Street
Monroe, WA
982720118
(360)-794-7049
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Lighthouse Baptist Church of Sultan
511 Main St.
Sultan, WA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
The Lighthouse Baptist Church of Sultan
511 Main St.
Sultan, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nov. 11, 1941 - Nov. 5, 2019 Linda M. Sloan, born November 11, 1941 to Charles and Alicemae Smith in Los Angeles, CA, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 5, 2019 at the age of 77. She enjoyed teaching the Bible to children, singing, and spending time with her family. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Pastor John A. Sloan; sons, James W. Sloan (Tracy) of Lynnwood, WA and Kevin Sloan (Liisa) of Marysville, WA; daughter, Teresa Hiatt (Chuck) of Snohomish, WA; sister, Kay Lydick of Wichita, KS; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Timmy W. Smith. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A funeral service honoring her life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12 noon at The Lighthouse Baptist Church of Sultan, 511 Main St., Sultan, WA. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Linda will be laid to rest at Sultan Cemetery.
logo

logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details