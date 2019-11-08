Nov. 11, 1941 - Nov. 5, 2019 Linda M. Sloan, born November 11, 1941 to Charles and Alicemae Smith in Los Angeles, CA, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 5, 2019 at the age of 77. She enjoyed teaching the Bible to children, singing, and spending time with her family. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Pastor John A. Sloan; sons, James W. Sloan (Tracy) of Lynnwood, WA and Kevin Sloan (Liisa) of Marysville, WA; daughter, Teresa Hiatt (Chuck) of Snohomish, WA; sister, Kay Lydick of Wichita, KS; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Timmy W. Smith. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A funeral service honoring her life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12 noon at The Lighthouse Baptist Church of Sultan, 511 Main St., Sultan, WA. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Linda will be laid to rest at Sultan Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 8, 2019