Feb. 13, 1945 - Feb. 1, 2019 Linda Marie (York) Hunt, 73, of Everett, WA passed away on February 1, 2019 in her home due to complications from Ovarian Cancer. Her Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on February 22, 2019 at North Seattle Church. She was born to Everett and Naomi York in Everett, WA on February 13, 1945. She graduated from Everett High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education from Seattle Pacific College. She moved to California where she taught 5th and 6th grade, later returning to Washington and accepting a job at the University of Washington in the School of Music. She worked for the University for over 30 years working in a few departments before retiring from her job with the social work department at the Medical Center. She was raised in the church, and became an active member over the years, participating in the choir, as a deaconess, serving countless hours in the church kitchen, and as an active parent while her children attended youth group. She displayed what it meant to have a servant's heart. For entertainment, she enjoyed crafts of all kinds with scrapbooking, sewing and card making becoming her favorites. After retirement, she found great enjoyment in sailing with friends on trips aboard Southern Gospel Music cruises and was able to cruise though places like Alaska, Hawaii, Bahamas and more. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many around her. Preceding her in death are her parents, Everett and Naomi; her brothers, Robert, Raymond and Harvey; and her son, Michael. She is survived by her son, David; her daughter, Michelle; her sister, Iris; her granddaughter, Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 17, 2019