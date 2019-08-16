Dec. 18, 1950 - August 12, 2019 Linda Marie (Kelsch) Lindbo died peacefully on August 12, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. Linda was born December 18, 1950 in Seattle, WA to Bob Kelsch and Doris (Sherlock) George. She was preceded in death by fathers, Bob Kelsch and Fred George. She is survived by her loving mother, Doris George; her sons, Brett and Brady Bluhm; one brother, Larry Kelsch; her niece, Chelsie Kelsch; and her grandchildren, Cole, Mackenzie, and Taylor Bluhm. Linda graduated from Everett High School in 1968. Linda worked at Safeway for over 20 years and touched the hearts of many. She will be missed dearly! The family would like to give special thanks for the loving support given from Bill and Denise Olson and Sonya and Scott Heg!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 16, 2019