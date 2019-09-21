Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Ventura. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 11, 1949 - June 28, 2019 Linda Ventura passed on in the early morning hours of June 28, 2019, with family by her side. She succumbed to lung cancer a short time after her diagnosis. Linda was a local girl, born and raised in Everett, WA. Her parents were Tracy and Louise Lynn and she was the second of four sisters. Linda attended Everett public schools, graduating from Everett High School in 1967. While in high school, Linda served as a Candy Striper and found she enjoyed caring for elderly patients. She followed this vocation and worked as a nurse's aid at local nursing homes. Linda moved to California at her older sister's invitation. There she met and married Joey Ventura. Together they had a daughter, Jessica. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last and Linda returned to the Northwest. Linda spent her final years in the care of staff at Bethany of the Northwest on Pacific, coincidentally leaving this world in the same building where she entered it. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Marjory Alido. She is survived by her younger sisters, Peggy Lynn and Julie Lynn; her daughters, Kimmy O'Connor and Jessica Ventura; as well as an aunt, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family was important to Linda and she thoroughly enjoyed attending the annual family reunions at Birch Bay. A graveside service will be held for Linda at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.



May 11, 1949 - June 28, 2019 Linda Ventura passed on in the early morning hours of June 28, 2019, with family by her side. She succumbed to lung cancer a short time after her diagnosis. Linda was a local girl, born and raised in Everett, WA. Her parents were Tracy and Louise Lynn and she was the second of four sisters. Linda attended Everett public schools, graduating from Everett High School in 1967. While in high school, Linda served as a Candy Striper and found she enjoyed caring for elderly patients. She followed this vocation and worked as a nurse's aid at local nursing homes. Linda moved to California at her older sister's invitation. There she met and married Joey Ventura. Together they had a daughter, Jessica. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last and Linda returned to the Northwest. Linda spent her final years in the care of staff at Bethany of the Northwest on Pacific, coincidentally leaving this world in the same building where she entered it. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Marjory Alido. She is survived by her younger sisters, Peggy Lynn and Julie Lynn; her daughters, Kimmy O'Connor and Jessica Ventura; as well as an aunt, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family was important to Linda and she thoroughly enjoyed attending the annual family reunions at Birch Bay. A graveside service will be held for Linda at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close