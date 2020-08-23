1/1
Linda Miles
1950 - 2020
Linda passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in her beloved home on the outskirts of Snohomish, Washington.

Shortly after her birth in Detroit, Michigan May 31, 1950 the family moved to Seattle where she grew up sharing her father's love of the Pacific Northwest, her mother's love of making art, and her sister's passion for problem solving. At the start of her high school years the family moved to Alexandria, Virginia where she graduated. Linda attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona where she studied art, but took more readily to adventure; skiing, hiking the canyons, and swimming wherever there was water to be found. It was in Flagstaff she met her husband, Vern Miles. They were married in Hawaii and lived in Fort Morgan, Colorado; and Rock Springs and Evanston, Wyoming where Jason Travis Miles was born in 1979. After the dissolution of her marriage she and Jason moved to Seattle, where she attended the University of Washington and double-majored in math and art and obtained her teaching certificate. Linda began her career as a math teacher for all grades at Fairfax Behavioral Health in Kirkland, Washington. She later taught math at the Snohomish Freshman Campus, and Snohomish High School where she also taught art. Linda loved combining creativity with math - this was her calling. Her excitement for problem solving, and learning with her students, sustained a long and distinguished career.

Linda was driven to create. From an early age she was constantly doodling designs and trying her hand at many mediums; painting, sculpture, carving, welding, printmaking, woodworking, glass, and more. Her creative spirit is radiant and forever felt by her many friends, family, colleagues, students and loved ones. Linda loved traveling, camping, swimming, singing campfire songs and telling funny stories.

Linda was preceded in death by her infant son, Trent Philip Miles, mother, Ingaletta Basher, and father, Philip T. Basher. She is survived by her son Jason (Lucy) Miles and her sister Barbara (Jonathan) Durst and numerous cousins and their families.

In honor of her memory we encourage you to eat some onion rings, make some art, and take a hike through the forest where you're sure to walk over a troll bridge (don't worry the trolls are hiding) and spot a fairy or two!

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
