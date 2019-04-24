Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Linda Sue Herman August 15, 1947 - April 26, 2018 Linda passed away one year ago (April 26, 2018). She is missed more than words can ever explain. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, she loved to go boating and beachcombing too. She had so much fun when her favorite bands were playing at the local bars. She loved to travel to Reno with anyone that would go! She traveled there with her mom, sister and friends so many times, we can't even count. She was the most loving, giving and caring person you could ever know. Here's to our loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt and best friend! We love and miss you and thank you for the cherished memories. For anyone who would like to join us, we will be doing a balloon release at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Everett. Balloons and permanent markers will be provided. Please call or Facebook message Donna Phillips, for any further details. Thank you and we hope to see you all there!

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2019

