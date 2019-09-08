Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Sue Twibell. View Sign Service Information Fern Hill Funeral Home 2208 ROOSEVELT ST ABERDEEN , WA 98520-2117 (360)-532-0220 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Sue Twibell, 79, of Mountlake Terrace, WA, died at Swedish Edmonds Hospital, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Linda was born in Bellingham, WA, May 18, 1940, the daughter of William and Irene (Grove) Woodbury. She was raised in Seattle and had graduated from Ballard High School I n 1958. She had lived in King and Snohomish Counties most of her life and been a homemaker, but also worked as a receptionist in doctor's offices and operated the Agape Consignment Shop in Bothell. Linda was married to Dennis L. Twibell in Bothell, WA, on July 24, 1982 and he survives at the family home. She was a member of the Kenmore Foursquare Church, Daughters of the American Colonies, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Idaho Pioneers Association, the Early Settlers of Whatcom County and was a Certified Biblical Counselor. Linda enjoyed genealogy, arts and crafts, and going with her husband to show their show-cars. Linda is survived by her husband or 38 years, Dennis, of the Mountlake Terrace home; two sons: Tim Bradley, Snohomish and Rick Bradley, Edmonds; a step-son: Troy (Lavelle) Twibell, Kent, WA; two step-daughters: Carrie Snyder, Chattaroy, WA and Megan Twibell, Chicago, IL; a brother: Larry (Karen) Woodbury, Mill Creek, WA; a nephew: David (Julie) Woodbury, Auburn, WA; a grandson: Christopher Bradley; four step-grandchildren: Alec Snyder and Lauryn Baker, Kaelyn Snyder and Allura and Dasha Twibell; and a great-grandson: Beau Snyder. A card of condolence with a memory or a message may be sent to the family at:



