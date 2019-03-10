Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Yarno. View Sign

Whidbey Island, resident, Linda Yarno, 73, peacefully passed on March 5, 2019, at Careage of Whidbey. A graveside service will be held at Maple Leaf Cemetery in Oak Harbor, WA, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Linda was born in Seattle WA, on May 26, 1945 to Kenneth and Gladys Perry. She graduated from Edmonds High School. She went on to graduate, with high honors, from the School for Bank Administration with a major in auditing. She retired as a bank auditor and moved to Whidbey Island, WA. After retiring Linda was generous with her time in many ways. She was a volunteer dog walker for W.A.I.F, an annual participant for many years in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, and made countless baby blankets for the Pregnancy Care Clinic. She had many talents. She was an artist and loved to sketch and paint with oils. She was an accomplished seamstress and, while being a stay at home mom, sewed weddings dresses and business clothes for women. After retiring, she made jewelry that she loved to wear and give to family and friends. Her best memories were camping trips, cruise vacations, and spending time at Ocean Shores with her granddaughter and great-granddaughters. Last, but not least, Linda loved her dogs! Lady, Lexi, Felix, Blondie, Fritz and Sammy. They meant everything to her and she spent an enjoyable amount of time with them over the years. Linda was a Christian and loved her church and congregation. She is survived by one sister, four granddaughters, two grandsons, a son and two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, a sister and her beloved daughter. For Memorial contributions, please consider your local chapter for Alzheimer's, Hospice or the WAIF Animal Shelter. At this time we would like to say thank you to our local Palliative care team and Hospice, the staff at Careage of Whidbey, Chaplain Curt and the numerous doctors and facilities who cared for Linda. Also to Larry Yarno, granddaughter, Kaylee, and the friends and caregivers who visited her, cared for her and cared about her. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home.



Whidbey Island, resident, Linda Yarno, 73, peacefully passed on March 5, 2019, at Careage of Whidbey. A graveside service will be held at Maple Leaf Cemetery in Oak Harbor, WA, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Linda was born in Seattle WA, on May 26, 1945 to Kenneth and Gladys Perry. She graduated from Edmonds High School. She went on to graduate, with high honors, from the School for Bank Administration with a major in auditing. She retired as a bank auditor and moved to Whidbey Island, WA. After retiring Linda was generous with her time in many ways. She was a volunteer dog walker for W.A.I.F, an annual participant for many years in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, and made countless baby blankets for the Pregnancy Care Clinic. She had many talents. She was an artist and loved to sketch and paint with oils. She was an accomplished seamstress and, while being a stay at home mom, sewed weddings dresses and business clothes for women. After retiring, she made jewelry that she loved to wear and give to family and friends. Her best memories were camping trips, cruise vacations, and spending time at Ocean Shores with her granddaughter and great-granddaughters. Last, but not least, Linda loved her dogs! Lady, Lexi, Felix, Blondie, Fritz and Sammy. They meant everything to her and she spent an enjoyable amount of time with them over the years. Linda was a Christian and loved her church and congregation. She is survived by one sister, four granddaughters, two grandsons, a son and two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, a sister and her beloved daughter. For Memorial contributions, please consider your local chapter for Alzheimer's, Hospice or the WAIF Animal Shelter. At this time we would like to say thank you to our local Palliative care team and Hospice, the staff at Careage of Whidbey, Chaplain Curt and the numerous doctors and facilities who cared for Linda. Also to Larry Yarno, granddaughter, Kaylee, and the friends and caregivers who visited her, cared for her and cared about her. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home. Funeral Home Wallin Funeral Home & Cremation Llc

1811 Ne 16Th Ave #A

Oak Harbor , WA 98277

(360) 675-3447 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close