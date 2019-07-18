September 14, 1943 - July 1, 2019 Lloyd passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 75 on July 1, 2019. He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of 50 years; and his sons, Andrew and Rex; and many friends considered family. He was born in Richmond CA. His family finally moved to Washington after the war. Lloyd grew up in central Washington before entering the Air Force. He worked at McDonald Douglas before returning to Washington. He retired from King County Metro after 32+ years of driving bus, monorail and street car. Lloyd's memorial service will be held at Sisco Heights Community Church, 15029 McElroy Rd, Arlington, WA 98223 at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 18, 2019