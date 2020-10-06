Logan Paul Nave, 32, of Lake Stevens, WA was born January 3rd, 1988 to Paul and Maureen Matthews- Nave in Arlington, WA and he passed away on June 11th, 2020 at his home in Lake Stevens.

Logan and his family lived in Lake Stevens until he was 6 years old. He and his family then moved to Camano Island. He graduated from Stanwood High School in 2006.

Logan was loyal and kindhearted, the kind of person who would do anything for you. He was very outgoing and had a gift of being able to strike up a conversation with just about anyone, especially if you had a dog.

He loved being a father to his daughter Kynzlee, being with family and friends and participating in family games and activities including clam digging and crabbing. He also enjoyed going on hunting trips with his father, in addition, to fishing and hiking with family and friends.

Losing Logan has left a huge hole in our hearts and we will love and miss him forever. He leaves us smiling with his infectious laugh and 32 years of wonderful memories.

Logan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry and Glenda Matthews, Don Nave and Alison Bodewig.

He is survived by his daughter Kynzlee, his parents, Maureen Matthews and Paul Nave (Kerri), sister, Jessica Bishop (Andrew), nieces Claire and Hazel and nephew Harper Bishop and sister, Kayleen Lechner. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic,his family will have a private memorial service this Fall.

