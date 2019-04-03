Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois A. Bloomquist. View Sign

Lois Ann (Krotke) Bloomquist Lois Ann Bloomquist, 85 passed away peacefully in Providence Hospital after a series of illnesses on March 30, 2019. Lois was born on February 28, 1934, in Goldenth, Illinois. She attended Zion Lutheran School in Snohomish, WA, through 8th grade and then attended Snohomish High School graduating in 1952. She was a homemaker to four daughters for many years. She work for the Lake Stevens School District for nine years, and then worked for Jan Sports in Everett, WA, for nine more years as a seamstress sewing back-packs and sleeping bags. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Everett for 60 years, teaching bible school, member of the prayer chain and ladies aide, and attended various bible study groups throughout the years. She loved flower gardening, traveling, and social time with friends and family especially holidays, restaurants, get togethers, church socials, and just chatting on the phone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Serena Krotke; her brother, Ronald Krotke and husband of 48 years, Richard D. Bloomquist. She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Larry) Walbridge, Kathryn (Gregg) Bisnett, Brenda Gonzalez, Denise (Roy) Martell; brothers and sisters, Carol (Jack) Johnson, Beverly Doerscher, Gene (JoAnn) Krotke, Paul Krotke, Harley Krotke, and Ethlyn (Jack) Andrews; grandchildren, Craig (Michelle), Steven, Stephanie, Jessica, Shauna (Cc), Hal, Sarah, Andres (Nubia), Alicia, Adel, Taylynn, and Nick; great grandchildren, Ryanne, Dailn (James), Riley (Madison), Aly, Nolan, Blake, Brookelyn, Brayden, Marcel, Michael, Mayah, Thaileh, Tanner, and Houston; one great great grandchild, Winter, and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thanks to Virginia Mason Hospital, Marysville Care Center, and Providence Hospital for taking such good care of Lois and her family. Services: At Evergreen Funeral and Cemetery in Everett on Friday April 5, 2019, viewing at 10am, graveside at 10:30am. Memorial service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Everett at 1pm with lunch to follow. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2521 Lombard Ave, Everett WA 98201.

4504 Broadway

Everett , WA 98203

