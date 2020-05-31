February 18, 1933 - May 26, 2020 Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Lois C. Hadland passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born February 18, 1933 to Lars and Karn Ness, the youngest of four daughters. Born and raised in Ballard, WA, she was a graduate of Ballard High School, class of 1951. In her youth, she was an Honored Queen of Job's Daughters in Ballard, as well as a drill team member. In 1953, Lois married her best friend from the third grade and life-long love, Ralph. Together they had five children. The family were residents of Lynnwood, WA for 20 years where they were owners of the Dairy Valley Milk Store. Lois ran the Dairy, but was a dedicated mother first and foremost, participating in the PTA and as a Bluebird and Campfire leader. Lois is survived by her children, Lisa (Terry) and Lars (Cheryl); sister, (Helene); as well as her 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ralph; son, Ralphie; and daughters, Robin and Rondi. She will also be missed by her friends at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood, WA. Lois loved the outdoors, especially gardening and fishing. She was a marvelous cook, particularly of Norwegian favorites, lefse, krumkake, and fish cakes. Lois had a vivacious personality, full of wit and charm, and was always making those around her laugh. Her final years were spent with family and the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren she cherished so dearly. Memorial service at a later date.