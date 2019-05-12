Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Elaine Henson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 31, 1950 - April 22, 2019 Lois Elaine Henson left us to ride her horse in heaven on April 22, 2019. Elaine was born to Furman and Lucille Henson on October 31, 1950 in Arlington, WA, she loved her Halloween birthday. She was a proud life-long resident of Darrington, WA. She graduated from Darrington High School in 1969 where she made many life-long friends. Although she never had her own family, she had an extended close family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Livingston (Richard); and brother, Bill Henson (Loretta). Elaine had several jobs and adventures in her life including a bartender, school bus driver, dairy milk inspector, camp cook in Alaska, cook for the Darrington Rodeo and nanny. She was an excellent cook and loved to feed anyone who would walk through her door. But Elaine's most important and longest job was caring for others. She would often take family and friends into her home, care for them and help them in anyway she could. Her home became your home. Elaine was a safe rock to her family and friends. Growing up she loved riding her horses and would often ride to school. She enjoyed driving in the mountains in her jeep and hunting. She also loved going to the horse races in Auburn, WA and California with her uncle Joe. She was a prankster and instigator of fun times. She was lovingly devoted to her pets. Elaine was loved by all and will be hugely missed by everyone who knew her. Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Darrington Cemetary with a memorial dinner at the Darrington Community Center at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Darrington Memorial Dinners, P.O. Box 698, Darrington, WA 98241



