Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Esther Tuttle. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Tuttle, 82 of Granite Falls, WA, passed away on September 11, 2019. She was born the seventh of nine children to Wardell G. and Doris Rose (Green) Millson on March 4, 1937 in Meridale, NY, and raised in Rome, NY. After graduation from VVS High School in Verona, NY, Lois married and gave birth to two sons, then a daughter, born the day after her 21st birthday. She raised them by herself, both during marriage and after divorcing. Lois worked in professional healthcare throughout her life, first at the Rome State School for Developmental Disabilities in Rome, NY. Moving to Everett, WA, in the late 60's after a year in Victorville, CA, Lois managed patient care for 30 years at Fircrest School in Shoreline, WA. Following retirement, she cared for developmentally disabled residents of Quilceda House in Marysville, WA, for another 10 years. After her second retirement, for three years she provided residential care in her own home for disabled adult, Isla Mae, who called her "Ma". Lois married her true love, Gary E. Tuttle in 2004. This began the most joyful period of her lifetime. Her hobbies included bowling, playing cards, fishing, camping, jewelry making, and vacationing with Gary in Mexico, New York and Arizona. Traveling in their motorhome, they served the public for a decade as campground hosts across Colorada, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Yellowstone. On September 10th, Lois fell at home, fracturing a spinal vertebrae. Discovered by son, Kevin, she was rushed to the emergency room where he and his wife oversaw her critical care. Special thanks to ER nurse, Mykaila, ICU nurse, Ryan, and trauma surgeon, Dr. Stuebing. The 11th brought increased pain and grave complications. Her son, Kevin (w/Neva), daughter, Dawn; grandsons, Brandon (w/Jill), Cliff and Matthew, and granddaughter, Kelly (w/Brian) lovingly soothed her in her final hours. She was preceded in death by parents, Ward and Doris, brothers, Richard, Charlie, Kenny, Roger and Larry, sisters, Hazel and Marge, niece, Debbie, brothers-in-law, Joseph and Bill, sister-in-law, Marie, son, Brian, and husband, Gary. Lois is survived by her brother, Gus Millson, sister-in-law, Eileen (Roger) Millson, son, Kevin (Neva) Redmond, daughter, Dawn Ocwieja; grandchildren, Rachael Hunter, Brandon Meacham, Brian Meacham, Kevin Redmond Jr, Kelly Redmond, Cliff Ocwieja, Matt Ocwieja and Toran Whitaker; numerous nieces and nephews, plus 10 great-grandchildren: Cole Hunter, Sebastien, Aleks and Gus Meacham, Avery, Allie, Clayton, Bella and Leti Redmond, and Riley Ocwieja. Visitations will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. and Friday, September 20 from 9-10 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home 4504 Broadway, Everett WA 98203. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park 1615 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett WA 98208, where Lois will be laid to rest between her husband, Gary and son, Brian.





Lois Tuttle, 82 of Granite Falls, WA, passed away on September 11, 2019. She was born the seventh of nine children to Wardell G. and Doris Rose (Green) Millson on March 4, 1937 in Meridale, NY, and raised in Rome, NY. After graduation from VVS High School in Verona, NY, Lois married and gave birth to two sons, then a daughter, born the day after her 21st birthday. She raised them by herself, both during marriage and after divorcing. Lois worked in professional healthcare throughout her life, first at the Rome State School for Developmental Disabilities in Rome, NY. Moving to Everett, WA, in the late 60's after a year in Victorville, CA, Lois managed patient care for 30 years at Fircrest School in Shoreline, WA. Following retirement, she cared for developmentally disabled residents of Quilceda House in Marysville, WA, for another 10 years. After her second retirement, for three years she provided residential care in her own home for disabled adult, Isla Mae, who called her "Ma". Lois married her true love, Gary E. Tuttle in 2004. This began the most joyful period of her lifetime. Her hobbies included bowling, playing cards, fishing, camping, jewelry making, and vacationing with Gary in Mexico, New York and Arizona. Traveling in their motorhome, they served the public for a decade as campground hosts across Colorada, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Yellowstone. On September 10th, Lois fell at home, fracturing a spinal vertebrae. Discovered by son, Kevin, she was rushed to the emergency room where he and his wife oversaw her critical care. Special thanks to ER nurse, Mykaila, ICU nurse, Ryan, and trauma surgeon, Dr. Stuebing. The 11th brought increased pain and grave complications. Her son, Kevin (w/Neva), daughter, Dawn; grandsons, Brandon (w/Jill), Cliff and Matthew, and granddaughter, Kelly (w/Brian) lovingly soothed her in her final hours. She was preceded in death by parents, Ward and Doris, brothers, Richard, Charlie, Kenny, Roger and Larry, sisters, Hazel and Marge, niece, Debbie, brothers-in-law, Joseph and Bill, sister-in-law, Marie, son, Brian, and husband, Gary. Lois is survived by her brother, Gus Millson, sister-in-law, Eileen (Roger) Millson, son, Kevin (Neva) Redmond, daughter, Dawn Ocwieja; grandchildren, Rachael Hunter, Brandon Meacham, Brian Meacham, Kevin Redmond Jr, Kelly Redmond, Cliff Ocwieja, Matt Ocwieja and Toran Whitaker; numerous nieces and nephews, plus 10 great-grandchildren: Cole Hunter, Sebastien, Aleks and Gus Meacham, Avery, Allie, Clayton, Bella and Leti Redmond, and Riley Ocwieja. Visitations will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. and Friday, September 20 from 9-10 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home 4504 Broadway, Everett WA 98203. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park 1615 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett WA 98208, where Lois will be laid to rest between her husband, Gary and son, Brian. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close