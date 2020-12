Lois Flanagan, 91, left us on November 19, 2020, with her family by her side.

Lois was born on May 4, 1929, in Superior , WI to Berger and Anna Larsen.

Lois loved to knit, bake, read, complete word search puzzles, and having lunch with the ladies.

Lois is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ray Flanagan, daughter Anne Marie Ford (Greg), sister, Evelyn ZuchowskI, grandchildren; Nichole Flanagan, Michelle (Kathleen) Rivera, Kasie Flanagan, Meaghan and Ryan Ford, Shayleigh Clark, and Kurtis Leidholm. As well as 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Lois is preceded in death by her sons, Tom and Todd Flanagan, brothers Ray and Don Larsen, sister Marge Coyle.

A private family funeral will take place at a later date.

"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard"

-Winnie the Pooh

May 4, 1929 - November 19, 2020