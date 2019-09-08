Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Genevieve Zahler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Zahler (Houser), passed away peacefully in her sleep August 29, 2019 at the age of 92. Born and raised in Everett, Washington on March 4, 1927, she attended Rosehill School in Mukilteo and graduated from Everett High School. She married Robert (Bob) Zahler in 1949 and they were happily married for 62 years until Bob's passing in 2011. Lois and Bob moved to Edmonds, WA, in the early 1950's and raised their three children, Tony, Robin and Diana. Lois taught swimming for both the Edmond's School District and the YMCA, and was a long time member of Puget Sound Beekeepers Association and the Western Apicultural Society. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Zahler and grand-daughter, Emily Katherine Zahler. She is survived by her sister, Doris Houser, and her children, Tony, Robin and Diana (Tom). Lois lived a long and adventurous life, and during the last few years she was blessed with the care of many wonderful caregivers. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Great strides have been made, but a cure needs to be found! Holy Mackinaw!



