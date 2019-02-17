Lois I. Gostol, 70, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first born son, Glen Gostol Jr. She leaves behind three children, Sally, John and Joey, three grandchildren, Joshua, Marcus and Danielle, six great grand-children, and her sister/best friend, Jacque Morrison. Her children and grand-children were always her #1 priority, there's nothing she wouldn't do for any of them. We all miss her dearly. Rest in peace Mom. Private services will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 17, 2019