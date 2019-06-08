Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Madden. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Teel, later Madden, 102, clearly remembered her father taking her to school, along with her brothers, by sleigh across the snow-covered wheat land from their farm near Bluestem, to Harrington. But she also could discuss her travel by Jet to many countries in the world. In the span of a century, Lois lived a life of consistency while the world around her changed. She was born in Harrington, WA, in the family home November 13, 1916. She attended Seattle Pacific College where her mother previously attended Seminary. Her brothers were Ed, Ward, Cliff, and Steve Teel. At Seattle Pacific she met her husband to be, Paul Madden. His athletic accomplishments and sense of humor obviously attracted her. He kept his abilities as an honor student somewhat hidden. He was later principal at Langley, WA, on Whidbey Island and she was an elementary school teacher. They were married seventy-five years! Paul and Lois were active in serving their community, first in education, then in volunteer service organizations, while Paul worked assisting her brother Ed in the development of Vitamilk Dairy located near Green Lake. She and Paul had one son, Rod, but always had an open home for all her nieces and nephews who received "equal treatment" and love from "Aunt Lois". Lois had begun losing her eye sight ten years ago. Five years ago, when rehabbing a broken hip at Crista Rehabilitation and Skilled Care she proclaimed she wished to live there. She found the care excellent and she could have a room where she knew where everything was! We are all appreciative of the care and love they showed to Lois. Lois is survived by her brother, Dr. Stephen Teel, son, Rod (wife, Marilyn), grandson, Collin (wife, Deanna), granddaughter, Michelle, great grand-daughters, Arianna and Keira, and great grandson Magnus; numerous nieces and nephews. Service: Sunday, June 9, 2019, Floral Hills Cemetery, 409 Filbert Rd, Lynnwood, WA 98036. Viewing: 1:30pm, Burial: 2:00pm, Memorial Service: 3:00pm followed by Reception.





Lois Teel, later Madden, 102, clearly remembered her father taking her to school, along with her brothers, by sleigh across the snow-covered wheat land from their farm near Bluestem, to Harrington. But she also could discuss her travel by Jet to many countries in the world. In the span of a century, Lois lived a life of consistency while the world around her changed. She was born in Harrington, WA, in the family home November 13, 1916. She attended Seattle Pacific College where her mother previously attended Seminary. Her brothers were Ed, Ward, Cliff, and Steve Teel. At Seattle Pacific she met her husband to be, Paul Madden. His athletic accomplishments and sense of humor obviously attracted her. He kept his abilities as an honor student somewhat hidden. He was later principal at Langley, WA, on Whidbey Island and she was an elementary school teacher. They were married seventy-five years! Paul and Lois were active in serving their community, first in education, then in volunteer service organizations, while Paul worked assisting her brother Ed in the development of Vitamilk Dairy located near Green Lake. She and Paul had one son, Rod, but always had an open home for all her nieces and nephews who received "equal treatment" and love from "Aunt Lois". Lois had begun losing her eye sight ten years ago. Five years ago, when rehabbing a broken hip at Crista Rehabilitation and Skilled Care she proclaimed she wished to live there. She found the care excellent and she could have a room where she knew where everything was! We are all appreciative of the care and love they showed to Lois. Lois is survived by her brother, Dr. Stephen Teel, son, Rod (wife, Marilyn), grandson, Collin (wife, Deanna), granddaughter, Michelle, great grand-daughters, Arianna and Keira, and great grandson Magnus; numerous nieces and nephews. Service: Sunday, June 9, 2019, Floral Hills Cemetery, 409 Filbert Rd, Lynnwood, WA 98036. Viewing: 1:30pm, Burial: 2:00pm, Memorial Service: 3:00pm followed by Reception. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close