Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Mae Longfield. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

May 9, 1926 - May 11, 2019 Lois Mae Longfield was born May 9, 1926 in Everett, WA to Herbert T. and Veda May Colton. Her fondest memories of her childhood were formed on her family's cattle ranch in Dobbins, CA, where she and her sisters enjoyed the joys of small-town life and close relationships. Her family later moved back to Washington, where she graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1944 and soon afterward entered nurses training in the Cadet Nursing program at Everett General Hospital. Obstetrics being her forte, she would often regale her family with stories of the work she loved. After receiving her degree as a registered nurse, she married her beloved husband, Lawrence K. (Lorry) Longfield in 1947. As a couple they loved ballroom dancing, especially a smooth and lively Foxtrot. More than once they were mistaken for professional dancers. But even dancing didn't compare to their love of the outdoors. With their four kids in tow, they spent many vacations, days off, and weekends hiking, fishing, camping or hunting. Lois was a dedicated mother, skilled seamstress, energetic world traveler, tireless volunteer in church and community, enthusiastic decorator, creative photographer, and inveterate shopper. When she was a young mother she enjoyed a variety of activities, from belly dancing to bowling to yoga. An adventurer and aviatrix at heart, she took flying lessons in her 60s, fulfilling her long-time goal of piloting a Cessna. She never left the joy of physical challenge behind as she aged. For her 90th birthday she went zip-lining with her kids and grandkids! She was generous to a fault, head-strong, opinionated, loving, and a wonderful friend to many. A woman of faith throughout her life, most Sundays would find Lois in the pews of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Everett. Lois is survived by her children, Lawrence K. Longfield, Jr. (Autumn), Lynn Longfield, Teresa Thorpe, and Jeffrey Longfield (Lynda); sisters, Elizabeth Ruthford and June Bartley; grandchildren, Andrew and Christopher Farnum, Kyle and Justin Thorpe; and great-grandchildren, Naomi, Natalie, Everett, and Opal. Her husband, Lorry, died in 1988. The family extends special appreciation to the care staff of Garden Court Retirement Community and Providence Hospice Home Health. Memorials in Lois' name may be sent to Seattle Children's Hospital or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Everett. Services will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow.





May 9, 1926 - May 11, 2019 Lois Mae Longfield was born May 9, 1926 in Everett, WA to Herbert T. and Veda May Colton. Her fondest memories of her childhood were formed on her family's cattle ranch in Dobbins, CA, where she and her sisters enjoyed the joys of small-town life and close relationships. Her family later moved back to Washington, where she graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1944 and soon afterward entered nurses training in the Cadet Nursing program at Everett General Hospital. Obstetrics being her forte, she would often regale her family with stories of the work she loved. After receiving her degree as a registered nurse, she married her beloved husband, Lawrence K. (Lorry) Longfield in 1947. As a couple they loved ballroom dancing, especially a smooth and lively Foxtrot. More than once they were mistaken for professional dancers. But even dancing didn't compare to their love of the outdoors. With their four kids in tow, they spent many vacations, days off, and weekends hiking, fishing, camping or hunting. Lois was a dedicated mother, skilled seamstress, energetic world traveler, tireless volunteer in church and community, enthusiastic decorator, creative photographer, and inveterate shopper. When she was a young mother she enjoyed a variety of activities, from belly dancing to bowling to yoga. An adventurer and aviatrix at heart, she took flying lessons in her 60s, fulfilling her long-time goal of piloting a Cessna. She never left the joy of physical challenge behind as she aged. For her 90th birthday she went zip-lining with her kids and grandkids! She was generous to a fault, head-strong, opinionated, loving, and a wonderful friend to many. A woman of faith throughout her life, most Sundays would find Lois in the pews of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Everett. Lois is survived by her children, Lawrence K. Longfield, Jr. (Autumn), Lynn Longfield, Teresa Thorpe, and Jeffrey Longfield (Lynda); sisters, Elizabeth Ruthford and June Bartley; grandchildren, Andrew and Christopher Farnum, Kyle and Justin Thorpe; and great-grandchildren, Naomi, Natalie, Everett, and Opal. Her husband, Lorry, died in 1988. The family extends special appreciation to the care staff of Garden Court Retirement Community and Providence Hospice Home Health. Memorials in Lois' name may be sent to Seattle Children's Hospital or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Everett. Services will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close