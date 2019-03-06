Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Marie Harstad-Rainwater. View Sign

August 1, 1950 - March 1, 2019 Lois was called home to be with her Lord on March 1, 2019. Lois died in her own bed on Beach Ave, after a long journey dealing with Alzheimer's dementia. Lois was married to Mike Rainwater for 50 years and is survived by her three children, Galen, Teal and Ramsey along with four grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her brothers, Allen and Gary; and her sister, Carol Hentchell. Lois was born of Obie and Edith Harstad on August 1, 1950. Lois was a 1968 graduate of Cascade High in Everett, WA and years later graduated magna cum laude from Western Washington University. Lois was a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Lois will be greatly missed here on earth. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the "Little Lambs" Preschool at Messiah Lutheran Church, 92nd and State Ave in Marysville. A service will be held at Messiah for Lois on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



August 1, 1950 - March 1, 2019 Lois was called home to be with her Lord on March 1, 2019. Lois died in her own bed on Beach Ave, after a long journey dealing with Alzheimer's dementia. Lois was married to Mike Rainwater for 50 years and is survived by her three children, Galen, Teal and Ramsey along with four grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her brothers, Allen and Gary; and her sister, Carol Hentchell. Lois was born of Obie and Edith Harstad on August 1, 1950. Lois was a 1968 graduate of Cascade High in Everett, WA and years later graduated magna cum laude from Western Washington University. Lois was a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Lois will be greatly missed here on earth. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the "Little Lambs" Preschool at Messiah Lutheran Church, 92nd and State Ave in Marysville. A service will be held at Messiah for Lois on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close