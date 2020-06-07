Lois Stansberry Lois A. Stansberry, age 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 23, 2020 at Beacons of Hope Adult Family Home in Bellingham, WA. She was born in Los Angeles, California on February 25, 1941 to Cecil James Guerrero and Flora Lucille Guerrero. Lois was the eldest daughter who left school after completing the seventh grade to care for her younger brothers and sisters while her mother and father worked. When she was 17 years old, she began a career in food service as a waitress where she earned many awards for her customer service.



Lois met and married Eugene Orville Stansberry on October 20, 1964 in Pasadena, California. They moved to Oklahoma for a period of time and later made their home in Mount Vernon, Washington where they raised their daughter, Mary Ellen. Lois became a wonderful home maker, where she loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She spent much of her time volunteering at a local homeless shelter and a local food bank. She also enjoyed singing in her church choir and doing vocal duets with her daughter. Lois cared about and loved her family and friends very much.



Lois is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Orville Stansberry, Mother Flora Lucille Farley, Father Cecil James Guerrero, her brothers James Guerrero, Robert Farley, Ernie Tullis and sister Jessie Collins. She is survived by her sisters Judy Wiggand of Prescott, AZ and Linda Maag of Valley Center, CA, her daughter Mary Ellen Hodges (Rodger Hodges), grandchildren Elise Claire Hodges, Levi Haydn Hodges, and Adrielle Hymn Hodges of Mount Vernon, WA and her step daughters Melanie Marsh of Maple Valley, WA and Kathleen Meddaugh of Grayland, WA.



Lois was laid to rest with her husband, Eugene O. Stansberry, at the Tahoma National Cemetery on June 3, 2020. Due to Covid-19 social distancing, the graveside service was limited to only ten family members. A larger memorial service will be scheduled at the Mount Vernon Church of the Nazarene at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family is beginning a memorial fund to help the local homeless population transition into positive, healthy, independent living. Donations can be sent to Mary Ellen Hodges at 603 Lincoln Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



February 25, 1941 - May 23, 2020



