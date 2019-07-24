Lois Vivian Ajer Lois Ajer, 87, native of Everett, WA, died July 13, 2019 in Westlake Village, CA. She was born on September 23, 1931 to Carl and Alice Benson of Everett. She and her family relocated to Agoura Hills, CA, in 1971. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard M. Ajer, son, Randy Ajer, daughter, Jennifer Widick, and grandson, Greg Ajer, all of California. She is survived by sons, Rick and Jeff of California, and daughter, Kathy of Colorado; 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many family members in Washington. A service is to be held on July 25, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 24, 2019