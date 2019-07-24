Lois V. Ajer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois V. Ajer.
Service Information
Ascension Evangelical Lutheran
1600 E Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Thousand Oaks, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lois Vivian Ajer Lois Ajer, 87, native of Everett, WA, died July 13, 2019 in Westlake Village, CA. She was born on September 23, 1931 to Carl and Alice Benson of Everett. She and her family relocated to Agoura Hills, CA, in 1971. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard M. Ajer, son, Randy Ajer, daughter, Jennifer Widick, and grandson, Greg Ajer, all of California. She is survived by sons, Rick and Jeff of California, and daughter, Kathy of Colorado; 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many family members in Washington. A service is to be held on July 25, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, CA.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.