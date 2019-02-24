Lola M. Berkompas

Lola M. Berkompas, 88 of Everett, WA, went to be with her Lord on January 9, 2019. She lived at the Broadway Plaza for the past 18 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Everett. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Everett, 1616 Pacific Avenue.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019
