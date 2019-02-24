Lola M. Berkompas, 88 of Everett, WA, went to be with her Lord on January 9, 2019. She lived at the Broadway Plaza for the past 18 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Everett. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Everett, 1616 Pacific Avenue.
|
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
(360) 659-3711
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019