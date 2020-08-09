Lorain Whitford left us to join her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2020. Born and raised in West Seattle, the family later moved to Spokane, where she attended secondary schools. She was in the first graduating class of Ferris High School, in 1966. She was preceded in death by her brothers Rex Benedict and Tom Benedict. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Wallace "Rusty" Whitford. They met at a Superbowl party and were married in June, 1976. Also surviving are her son, Mathew Benedict (Wellkham), Daughter Angelique Ashton (Gerrard), and son Jesse Whitford (Beth), grandchildren Alex Molina, Hannah Whitford, Molly Whitford, Zachariah Benedict and Amaya Benedict. She loved her vegetable and herbal gardens and orchard. She was a highly accomplished knitter, specializing in recent years in sweaters and afghans in reversible doubleknit, working from her own patterns and designs. She was a dedicated Herbalist, holding two degrees in herbal medicine and practicing healing with plants for over 40 years. She will be missed by family and friends, especially the friends of her bible study group, and her friends in her beloved TOPS Club, Chapter #1087, Lakewood, WA.

December 19, 1948 - August 6, 2020