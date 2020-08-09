1/1
Lorain Whitford
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorain's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lorain Whitford left us to join her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2020. Born and raised in West Seattle, the family later moved to Spokane, where she attended secondary schools. She was in the first graduating class of Ferris High School, in 1966. She was preceded in death by her brothers Rex Benedict and Tom Benedict. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Wallace "Rusty" Whitford. They met at a Superbowl party and were married in June, 1976. Also surviving are her son, Mathew Benedict (Wellkham), Daughter Angelique Ashton (Gerrard), and son Jesse Whitford (Beth), grandchildren Alex Molina, Hannah Whitford, Molly Whitford, Zachariah Benedict and Amaya Benedict. She loved her vegetable and herbal gardens and orchard. She was a highly accomplished knitter, specializing in recent years in sweaters and afghans in reversible doubleknit, working from her own patterns and designs. She was a dedicated Herbalist, holding two degrees in herbal medicine and practicing healing with plants for over 40 years. She will be missed by family and friends, especially the friends of her bible study group, and her friends in her beloved TOPS Club, Chapter #1087, Lakewood, WA.

December 19, 1948 - August 6, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved