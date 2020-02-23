Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loren Halseth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loren W. Halseth (Bill) Oct. 8, 1932 - Feb. 10, 2020 Loren W. Halseth (Bill) passed away February 10, 2020. Loren was born on October 8, 1932 in Vancouver, WA and raised in San Pedro, CA, moving to Seattle after high school. He lived his later years in Edmonds, WA. He worked as a conductor for the Great Northern Railroad, a service station owner and a King Dome ticket taker. He also worked with the program department of the Edmonds Senior Center where he was known as a bus driver, especially for his mystery trips. Loren is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; daughters: Laurie (David), Robin; grandchildren: Amy (Phil), Andrea, and Gabriel (JAnna); and great-grandchildren: Else, Kane and Brooks. He belonged to Walter F. Meier Lodge of Research (Maritime), Edmonds and Skykomish Masonic lodges. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on March 6, 2020 at Lynnwood Unity Church, 16757 Alderwood Mall Pkwy. In lieu of flowers, donations may by made to Edmonds Senior Center, PO Box 717, Edmonds WA 98020 or a .



