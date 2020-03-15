Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loren J. Sand. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loren Jerome Sand Loren Jerome Sand passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 with his family by his side. Loren was born January 20, 1947 to Walter and Hazel Sand in Everett, WA, the eldest of three boys. He attended Everett schools and graduated from Cascade High School in 1965. After high school he attended Everett Community College until the winter of 1965 when he and three friends enlisted in the Army together on the buddy system. He was stationed in Georgia for basic training and spent time in Korea. He enjoyed serving his country earning a sharpshooter badge and a National Defense Service Medal, but the draw of a "cute checker" at the House of Values, back home was too much. Loren and Karen married on March 9, 1968 at Fort Campbell, KY, making their first home in Clarksville, TN. Loren was honorably discharged from the Army in September of 1968, to pursue school. After returning to Everett, Loren worked with his father in construction while attending Everett Community College. Eventually he changed his mind about the construction industry and started working at the City of Lynnwood in the planning department. In 1970 their son, Jon was born. In 1972 Loren enrolled at the



After returning to Everett, Loren worked with his father in construction while attending Everett Community College. Eventually he changed his mind about the construction industry and started working at the City of Lynnwood in the planning department. In 1970 their son, Jon was born. In 1972 Loren enrolled at the University of Washington School of Engineering. With Karen's support, he managed school, work and a young family. He graduated Tau Beta Pi with a Civil Engineering degree in 1976, the same year that Jon graduated kindergarten. After graduation he worked for the design firm of Gray and Osborne Inc. for several years before returning to the City of Lynnwood for a 23 year career including serving as the City Engineer, Public Works Director, and Executive Assistant to the Mayor. Loren transitioned to Snohomish County and retired as the County Engineer. His love of working, and wanting to continue to make a difference, he came out of retirement to work for Perteet Inc. in Everett where he has remained on their Board of Directors. Loren had a passion for public service and has served on many county and state committees, such as the City of Everett Planning Commission, SCCIT (Snohomish County Committee for Improved Transportation), Seattle Viaduct Committee, and many others. Loren thoroughly enjoyed his second retirement as a devoted follower of his grandsons baseball adventures. He spent countless hours bundled up, sitting on baseball bleachers up and down the west coast and across the country watching their baseball games thru their collegiate careers. Always in the stands, rain or shine. Family has always been Loren's focus and creating memories was at the top of his list. To celebrate Loren and Karen's 50th wedding anniversary, Loren planned an amazing European trip creating lifetime memories for his family. Other great adventures include Spring Training trips, and following Husky football (30 year season ticket holder), including going to the 2019 Rosebowl. Loren's love for family included all branches of the genealogy tree as well as long time treasured friends. His passion for making connections with multiple generations of cousins led to great family reunions and interesting trips for he and Karen across the country and to Norway. Loren loved bicycle riding and rode weekly with local buddies who call themselves the "Big Shots". Their support and encouragement for the last 10 plus years helped to inspire Loren every day. Their friendship brought so much joy, fun and happiness to him thru their rides and fellowship. Loren's life was based on building things and relationships. Building homes with his father growing up; a better community with his years of public service; a wonderful marriage and life with Karen and their family; a strong bond with his parents and brothers; an amazing fatherly relationship with his daughter-in-law; and an unconditional loving and supportive bond with his son and grandsons. He was also an excellent carpenter who enjoyed woodworking, remodeling homes and building a cabin at Lake Riley where he loved to spend time enjoying the outdoors and the Lake Riley community. Although not the cause of his passing, Loren fought Prostate Cancer for the last 12 years and it was a daily physical demand for him, but the love of his family and great friendships pushed him to embrace each day and treatment with a smile. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hazel Sand. He is survived by his wife Karen of 52 years, their son, Jon and daughter-in-law, Erin; grandsons, Connor and Parker; brother, Duane and nephew, Daniel, brother, David and wife, Jean, nephew, Chris and wife, Laura, and niece, Katie and husband, Peter and their children, Peter, Caroline and Mary. Due to the current community health concerns, a Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020 