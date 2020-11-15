1/
Loren Smith
1924 - 2020
Loren Elroy Smith, 95 of Bothell, WA passed away into the presence of his Savior on October 20th, 2020. He was born November 10th, 1924 to Clark and Elizabeth Mary (Nelson) Smith in Seattle Washington. Loren is survived by his nieces, Marlaine Bates, Kathy Legg, Pamela Dunfee and Tery Nicholson. Loren is predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Smith) Repp and wife of 51 years Beverly Jane (Matthews) Smith. Loren was a WWII veteran serving in the Aleutian Islands. Funeral Services will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery November 20th, 2020 at 2:00 PM, 4504 Broadway Everett, WA 98203. We wish to express our thanks and gratitude to North Creek Bonaventure Bothell memory care and to Snohomish County Hospice.

November 10, 1924 - October 20, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
