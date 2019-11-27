Lorena R. (Landahl) Mann, born May 15, 1923 in Roche Harbor, WA, departed this life on November 20, 2019 in Sultan, WA. She was 96. Lorena graduated from Friday Harbor High School, Class of 1941. She worked as a cook at several places, including Sears, Seattle Schools and Valley General Hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting and feeding her loved ones! Lorena is survived by her six children: twin daughters, Lola Mann Piske (David) of Everett, WA and Lora Mann VanHouten (Albert) of Athol, ID, son, Richard Mann (Cherryl) of Stanwood, WA, son, James Mann (Laurel) of Coulee City, WA, daughter, Marjorie Mann Springer of Centralia, WA, and son, Robert Mann (Janice) of Sultan; her sister, Lillian Landahl Riley (Jerry) of Seattle; 21 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Mann; her parents, Gustav and Minna Landahl, brother Fred Landahl, sister, Melita Landahl Pearmain; grandson, James Springer, and great granddaughter, Amanda Criswell. A funeral service honoring Lorena's life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11am at Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home, 409 W. Main St., Monroe, (360) 794-7049. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 27, 2019