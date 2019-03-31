Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Brager. View Sign

March 23, 1934 - March 7, 2019 Loretta Brager a long-time resident of Marysville, WA passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Providence Hospice Care Center in Everett. Born March 23, 1934 in Clinton, WA, Loretta grew up on a small farm on Whidbey Island. She attended Langley High School, where she was a cheerleader, class valedictorian and met the love of her life, Richard Brager. Following their marriage, the family moved to Empire, OR and then to Everett, WA and found the perfect place to raise the four boys just outside Marysville in Sunnyside. Mom strongly supported the community by participating in the Sunnyside Improvement Club and the PTA. As the family matriarch she instilled strong family and community values to her boys. Mom was an excellent teacher of life skills and supported her boys' academic, athletic, outdoor, career and family goals. Mom enjoyed planning and helping remodel the Sunnyside home, turning an old, tired farmhouse into a beautiful home. Mom loved her vegetable garden and would ensure the family had vegetables through the winter by canning the harvest. Mom would go to auction, select the calf and hand raise the beef that we all enjoyed around the table. Mom was an exceptional cook famous for her sought- after delicious pies and her Scandinavian roots shone when she made lefse. Loretta is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard; sons, Brian, Jeff (Lorri) and Kevin (Lisa); nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Cleo Melling (Rosemary); sister, Lorna Wooding (Dick); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank UW Medical Center Oncology for curing mom's cancer and giving us an additional 27 years with her. A special thanks to UW Medicine Doctor Douglas Paauw for providing mom with years of friendly, personable, excellent medical care. Thank you to the Providence Hospital and Hospice Care for their compassionate care for mom and family in her final days. Details for a celebration of Loretta's life will be shared with family and friends at a later date.





