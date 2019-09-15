Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta J. Hoeppner. View Sign Service Information Rosary 11:30 AM St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church Port Townsend , WA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church 1335 Blaine St Port Townsend , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta Hoeppner Loretta Hoeppner, 84, of Port Hadlock, WA, went home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2019. She was the eldest child of Jalmer and Jeannette Jacobson born October 21, 1934 in Everett, WA. Loretta went to primary school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School and graduated from Marysville High School in 1953. Loretta was married to Jerry Hoeppner in November of 1953. They had a wonderful marriage of 64 years. She also had eight children and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loretta was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, business woman, store owner, retired Boeing employee and homemaker. Loretta was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Port Townsend, WA. She enjoyed many different hobbies but her passion was her family and friends. She will be remembered for her love of life, her beautiful smile, her willingness to help anyone in need, but most importantly her love for her family. Loretta is survived by her loving husband Jerry Hoeppner and her sister, Joan Ploeg of Texas. She also left her children: Lon (Kay) Hoeppner, Michael (Connie) Hoeppner, Laurie (Joe) Crouch, Patty (Steve) Campbell, Shawn Hoeppner, Jannette (Joel) James and Jerry (Noy) Hoeppner. Loretta was preceded in death by her son, Jack A. Hoeppner; her parents, Jalmer and Jeannette Jacobson; brothers, Dick, John, Tom and sister, Clara. The funeral services will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Port Townsend WA. Rosary will be at 11:30 am, with mass at 12 pm. Reception immediately following.



