Loretta Wilson was born April 11, 1931 in Seattle and completed her earthly journey on March 7, 2019. Loretta has begun her heavenly journey strengthened and sustained in her faith in Our Lord. Welcoming her are her parents Armand Richard Stibre and Emma Marier Stibre, and her sons John Francis and Patrick Sean. Born and raised in Seattle, Loretta attended Roosevelt High School, University of Washington and Western Washington earning a degree in Education. Loretta developed and cherished many lifelong friendships as she navigated life. Faith, family, friends and community were the pillars of her life and she instilled that foundation in her children. Raising a family of ten in Everett was an adventure in and of itself, but she made sure there were many adventures for the family to experience. For Loretta, and those around her, life was to be experienced not just lived. Her greatest achievement may be that she made each of her children believe that they were her favorite! That's how much loved she poured out. After raising her family, Loretta moved to Seattle where she worked for Seattle District Court. She retired some twenty years ago and moved in with her sister, Ruth to the family cabin in Lagoon Point, Whidbey Island. Loretta and Ruth were very active in their community through the Whidbey Island Land Trust, St. Hubert's Catholic Church, Good Cheer Garden project, and Hearts and Hammer. In 2008 Loretta was honored by Whidbey Record as a hometown Hero. Celebrating her life are her children, Jill McLean (Robert), Hugh Wilson (Jenny), Michael Wilson, Mary Emma Stibre, Joseph Wilson (Cecilia), Theresa Wilson (Dave), James Kevin Wilson and Thomas Wilson and her brother, Armand Paul Stibre (Janice) and sister, Ruth V. Stibre. Grandchildren held a special place in her heart as well as her nieces and nephews. It is with gratitude that we thank Loretta's sister, Ruth for all the years of friendship and support she provided. Ruth was a tireless advocate and caregiver for Loretta during her last years and gave Loretta the courage to complete her journey on her own terms. We love you Ruth. A celebration of a life well lived will be held at St. Hubert in Langley, WA on Saturday, June 1, 2019. If you care to remember Loretta, a donation to a local food bank would be what she would want.



804 Third Street

Langley, WA 98260

