Shelton Gerber Loretta "Lori" Shelton Gerber died on December 18, 2019 in Edmonds, WA at the age of 80. Loretta is survived by her companion, Gary Funston, her son, Donald Gerber (Bonnie); grandkids, Tiffany Nieves (Adam), Charity Barnett, Travis Gerber and six great grandkids, Hayden, Tyler, Aiden, Kalie, Savannah and Kelsey. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Stella and Emit Shelton; her husband, Darl Gerber and daughter and stepson, Debra and Clifton McMullen. Loretta was born on November 4, 1939 in Olney Springs, Colorado. She met her first husband at a young age and had two beautiful children, Debra and Donald. She later remarried the love of her life, Darl Gerber who was in the Navy. She had various jobs including working for Shelby industries, getting her real estate license and working as model. Loretta loved to read, and loved clocks she had one or more in every room of her house. She was an active member of the Lynnwood Emblem Club #366 where she made many friends, played bingo/cards and enjoyed a good drink with good company. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for December 28, 2019 at 2pm at Lynnwood Elks Lodge #2171, 19800 44th AVE W, Suite H Lynnwood, WA 98037 with a reception to follow. Lynnwood Emblem Club #366 will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Loretta's life. Donation may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation on her behalf and Flowers, condolences may be sent to 31 146th St SE, Lynnwood WA, 98087.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 27, 2019