Lori Jean (Jones) Carroll 1952-2019 Lori Carroll, a 39-year resident of the Mill Creek, WA area, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in her sleep from a spontaneous intracerebral hemorrhage on Friday, September 20, 2019. Lori was born October 28, 1952 in Seattle, WA. She was the third of five children and grew up with her family in Ballard, WA. While in her school-age years, she was active in the Girl Scouts and in 1970 graduated from Ballard High School (where both her parents also graduated). She then spent a wonderful summer working at Yellowstone National Park. Returning to Seattle, she attended North Seattle Community College and then went to work at the Virginia Mason Clinic. In 1972, on her 20th birthday, she met her future husband, Jim at a UW football game and they were married in 1974. Following Jim's career with Rainier Bank, they moved to Centralla, WA, where she worked at Weyerhaeuser; then Bellingham, WA, where she worked at being a new mom. In 1980, Lori and Jim settled near Mill Creek where they raised their two children. Lori was a devoted mother, wife, and homemaker. Additionally, Lori worked for B.N. Genius, Port Chatham, and Eddie Bauer. Lori spent time creating and maintaining a beautiful home and garden. She loved visiting with family and friends. She enjoyed working on various quilting and sewing projects. She loved her dogs. She was able to travel abroad and also enjoyed lots of good times at her and Jim's place on Guemes Island. She loved to cozy up with a good novel or show. Lori was interested in cooking and prepared countless family dinners. She loved to celebrate the holidays with festive decorations, good food, and family. Lori is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jim; her son, Kevin and his wife, Brianna; her daughter, Leigh and her husband, Shie; and by her four grandchildren: Ruby, Geo, Nava, and Dee. Lori loved her grandchildren dearly (and was loved dearly in return) and devoted her most recent years to caring for them. She was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Jean Jones; and her brother, Bill Jones. She is survived by her sisters, Leslie Erickson and Susannah Hartt; her brother, David Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. In the time that she was with us, Lori lived well and generously shared her love and laughter with those who were close to her. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of Lori's life will be held October 19, 2019. Please contact family for time and location.



