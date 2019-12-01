Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Lynn White Bear. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Lori Lynn White Bear 56, left her family too soon while peacefully resting at home on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Tulalip, Washington. She was born November 15, 1963 in Everett, WA to Daniel T. McLean Jr. and Jeanne (Jones) McLean. Lori attended and graduated from Indian Heritage High School in Seattle, WA. Following graduation, she started working with numerous establishments for the Tulalip Tribes for 35 years. She married the love of her life, James White Bear, and they resided in Tulalip. They celebrated 28 years of marriage in June. Lori had a passion for singing, dancing and music. She enjoyed watching her kids play sports especially her sons. Having love for her family, she loved supporting her children, and her grandchildren competing in athletics. Lori is preceded in death by her grandparents, Nora and Dan McLean; along with Arlene (Charles) Holding; Ed and Stan Jones Sr, Gloria and Howard St. Germaine and father, Daniel (Padty) McLean Jr., and father-in-law, Edmund White Bear, and uncle, Stanley (Sony) Jones Jr., and aunt, Gloria Holding. She leaves behind her grandmother, JoAnn Jones; mother, Jeanne McLean; her mother-in-law, Nora White Bear, her husband, James White Bear, her daughter, Jennifer Young; sons, Brandon Williams, James E. White Bear (Kathi), and Nashone White Bear; siblings: Daniel (Mike) McLean III, Kenny McLean (Ginger), Michele Myles (Lee), and Shawn McLean; along with brother-in-law, Edmund Whte Bear Jr., and sisters-in-law, Candace Myers and Amber White Bear; grandchildren, Marqel, Kileya, Devon, Jayden, Brandon Jr., Neveah, Morgan, Maddox, and Colt; aunts, Teri (Billy) Gobin, Gayle Jones, Karen Holding, uncles: Milton McLean and Gary Holding (Karen) and numerous nieces and nephews and nephews. Visitation is on December 3, 2019 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman with an Interfaith service following at 6:00pm at the Tulalip Gym. The funeral service in the morning of December 4, will be at 10:00 am following with the burial at Mission Beach Cemetery.





Lori Lynn White Bear 56, left her family too soon while peacefully resting at home on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Tulalip, Washington. She was born November 15, 1963 in Everett, WA to Daniel T. McLean Jr. and Jeanne (Jones) McLean. Lori attended and graduated from Indian Heritage High School in Seattle, WA. Following graduation, she started working with numerous establishments for the Tulalip Tribes for 35 years. She married the love of her life, James White Bear, and they resided in Tulalip. They celebrated 28 years of marriage in June. Lori had a passion for singing, dancing and music. She enjoyed watching her kids play sports especially her sons. Having love for her family, she loved supporting her children, and her grandchildren competing in athletics. Lori is preceded in death by her grandparents, Nora and Dan McLean; along with Arlene (Charles) Holding; Ed and Stan Jones Sr, Gloria and Howard St. Germaine and father, Daniel (Padty) McLean Jr., and father-in-law, Edmund White Bear, and uncle, Stanley (Sony) Jones Jr., and aunt, Gloria Holding. She leaves behind her grandmother, JoAnn Jones; mother, Jeanne McLean; her mother-in-law, Nora White Bear, her husband, James White Bear, her daughter, Jennifer Young; sons, Brandon Williams, James E. White Bear (Kathi), and Nashone White Bear; siblings: Daniel (Mike) McLean III, Kenny McLean (Ginger), Michele Myles (Lee), and Shawn McLean; along with brother-in-law, Edmund Whte Bear Jr., and sisters-in-law, Candace Myers and Amber White Bear; grandchildren, Marqel, Kileya, Devon, Jayden, Brandon Jr., Neveah, Morgan, Maddox, and Colt; aunts, Teri (Billy) Gobin, Gayle Jones, Karen Holding, uncles: Milton McLean and Gary Holding (Karen) and numerous nieces and nephews and nephews. Visitation is on December 3, 2019 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman with an Interfaith service following at 6:00pm at the Tulalip Gym. The funeral service in the morning of December 4, will be at 10:00 am following with the burial at Mission Beach Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close