Lorna Jean Jenkinson was born to Coralinn and Frank Jenkinson in Spokane, WA. While Lorna participated in children's church choirs, Blue Birds, Rainbow Girls, and Scottish Highland dancing and piping with the Angus Scot Pipeband, her true passion was acting and singing. She was a national Thespian member in high school, as well as a debater with numerous awards.

Following her graduation from Central Valley HS in Spokane Valley, Lorna went to college at Bozeman State majoring in nursing. After a successful year in Montana, she decided that the University of Washington's School of Nursing was a better fit. She completed a degree program at UW in Speech before going to work for the state of Washington as a social worker. In 1980, Lorna was recognized as Case Worker of the Year. During her working years, Lorna embraced folk dancing in Seattle and various leadership roles with UW support groups. Her other decades-long passion was lap swimming. Her strong butterfly stroke was Olympic level and certainly contributed to mobility strength as she battled the disabling effects of Multiple Sclerosis.

Lorna took joy in joining her Mom and Dad on RV camping trips. Frequently in the 1970's and 1980's, these camping outings included family gatherings with her California nephew and niece, Brent and Tina Gilbertson. Early holiday years included the company and pleasure of her nieces, Jamie and Carrie Jenkinson, daughters of her brother Gordon Jenkinson.

During the years Lorna struggled with episodes and symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis, leg surgery, and limited mobility, she was able to continue her swimming routine and even excelled in music and vocal lessons.

Lorna adored living in Seattle, but she moved to her own condo in Everett to be closer to her social work assignment, which included visiting and accrediting foster homes and children placement in Skagit County. She resided in Everett for the last 25 years.

While living at Broadway Plaza in Everett, Lorna was active with friends and served as the Events Planner on the Residents' Council. She arranged for speakers and entertainment at various gatherings. She loved to go to Fred Meyer with her friend, Donna. Lorna and her cat were very happy in their apartment.

In 2009, Lorna began attending the Everett United Church of Christ. She was an active participant in weekly Bible Study, and her questions and sense of humor were appreciated by all. When it became obvious that she needed nursing home care, Lorna moved to Bethany at Pacific so that she could continue to be close to her church. Lorna loved visits from family and friends from her church, and she especially loved being wrapped in the prayer shawl given to her by the EUCC.

Lorna is survived by a brother, Gordon Jenkinson of Colleyville, TX, nieces Jamie Jenkinson of Colleyville, TX, Carrie Jenkinson McNelis of Annapolis, MD, and Tina Gilbertson Readshaw of Queensland, Australia, a sister, Mary Gilbertson of Bellingham, WA, and a nephew, Brent Gilbertson of Austin, TX.

Some of Lorna's ashes, along with the ashes of her beloved cats', Haggis and Ebony, will be scattered in view of the waters of Lake Whatcom. The remaining ashes and vessel will be taken to the family plot at Spokane Memorial Gardens to rest eternally.

The family clan wants to thank the Reverend Marion Lane for pastoral care, friendship, and service beyond the Rainbow.

Celebration of Lorna's life will be held at the United Church of Christ in Everett at 2624 Rockerfeller when gatherings are permitted. Memorial gifts are suggested in Lorna's name to the United Church of Christ or Hospice of Providence at 1700 13th Colby, Everett, WA 98206.

As fellow Angus Scot bandmate, Lu Anne Alward, recalls, "Lorna was very, very kind and compassionate. At the same time, she was full of fun, easy going, and had a spectacular wit. She was the instigator of many pranks within the band. She is fondly remembered as one of Angus Scot's long list and storied cast of characters."

No Awa tae Bide Awa, Lorna

August 1, 1949 - May 27, 2020