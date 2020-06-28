Lorna Parker passed away peacefully in her home on June 19, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1930 to Richard and Mabel Sales in Everett Washington. As a lifetime resident of Everett she attended Rosehill School and graduated from Everett High School in 1948. She worked for Sears Roebuck and Co. where she met her husband John (Jack) Parker. They married on October 19, 1951 at Westminster Presbyterian Church where they both remained lifelong active members. Lorna worked at JC Penney's from 1952 to 1974. Together she and Jack raised two daughters, Debbie and Barb.



Lorna was a natural leader. She was one of the first women to manage a clothing department at Penney's. Later she became a leader within her church. She was a humble, dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her life was an example of her faith. She will be missed.



Lorna was preceded in death by her husband Jack, sisters Mildred Meek and Donna Derrick, and brother John Sales.



She leaves behind her daughters Debbie (Greg) Salcedo and Barb (Chris) Lark; grandsons Kevin (Torina) Salcedo, Brian (Sarah) Salcedo, Brad (Olivia) Butler and Drew (Lily) Butler, 10 great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and countless friends.



We want to express our appreciate to the Providence Hospice team and Dr. Tania Martinez-Lemke for their support and care. A special thanks goes to Crina, Aziz, Jane, Sophia and Sabrina at Sylvan Crest Family Home for their incredible love and care.



A celebration of Lorna's life will take place when we are all able to gather. Donations may be made in her honor to WIC at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Everett WA 98201.



June 30, 1930 - June 19, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store