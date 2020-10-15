Lorne Bernard Lacy passed away peaceably on October 3rd 2020. Lorne was born on February 16th, 1928 in Saskatchewan, Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Isabell, brother Wayne and sisters Olive and Pat, as well as his wife Barbara. He is survived by his children Michael Lacy (Linda), Mark Lacy (Laurie), Scott Lacy, Stephen Lacy, Cheryl Vrieling (Mark), Jim Martin and Bill Martin (Becky), as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lorne taught school in the Edmonds School District for many decades. Lorne served in the US Army and was deployed during the Korean War.Lorne loved bridge and was a Life Master at duplicate bridge. He had many friends in that world. Lorne was a lifelong Catholic and attended St. Mary's in Marysville for over 50 years. Services will be held at St. Mary's on Friday October 16th, followed by a gravesite ceremony at Marysville Cemetery next to his wife Barb. February 16, 1928 - October 3, 2020