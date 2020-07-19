Loryn Rush, age 80, passed away after a long illness. Loryn was born in Cloverdale, OR to Harvey & Irma Rush. He grew up in Tillamook, OR, attending Tillamook High School until 1957 when he joined the US Navy where he served for 30 years. He served as a recruiter in Everett for many of those years. He was proud to serve in the Navy and he enjoyed reliving many of those memories. Loryn worked many years as a store manager at Al's Auto Supply. He enjoyed catching up with friends and watching sports. He was a fun-loving man who liked to make people laugh. He was soft hearted and always willing to help anyone going through tough times.

Loryn was preceded in death by his wife Karen, his father Harvey, mother Irma, brothers Darrell & Lowell, and sister Beverly. He is survived by his sons Brian (Jean) Rush, Matt Rush his granddaughter Kennedy Lentini-Rush and brother Gary (Beverly) Rush, sister-in-law Evelyn Rush, and numerous nieces and nephews. Loryn was loved and will be missed by family and friends.

Loryn will be laid to rest with a Burial at Sea by the US Navy. No service is planned at this time.

August 25, 1939 - June 21, 2020