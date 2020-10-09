On August 16, 2020 one of the last old-time commercial fisherman and skipper of the Reliance passed away at the age of 96. Louis Arthur Bogdanovich was born in Astoria, Oregon to Visco and Mary Bogdanovich on July 7, 1924.

Lou loved to fish. He was born into a family of commercial purse seine fisherman and was one of the youngest skipper's in the Puget Sound. Lou took the helm of his father's boat, the Louie B. at the age of 17 until he was called to serve his country in World War II. Lou was a rifleman in the U.S. army and was awarded the combat infantry badge, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater ribbon with Bronze Star and Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star. Lou returned home from the war to skipper fishing vessels for the Puget Sound canneries. In 1959 he purchased the Reliance. Lou skippered the Reliance until retirement at the age of 91, making him one of the oldest skippers in the Puget Sound.

Lou was taught to cook family recipes from the old country by his mother, which he then passed down to his children. It was a family tradition to have spaghetti on Sundays. If you were fortunate to have Lou's spaghetti, you would say it was the best. Lou also took pride on making spare ribs and sauerkraut for Christmas Eve dinner every year. We love and miss you dad, grandpa, big papa.

Lou had an active and competitive nature enjoying skiing, golfing, bowling, racquet ball and dancing. He met the love of his life Imo Raines at a dance in Seattle. They were partners until her passing in 2010.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents Visco and Mary Bogdanovich; his three siblings Kay Nelson, Mary Lorge and Sam Bogdanovich; his ex-wife Mary Bogdanovich and his childhood friend Walt Blair.

Lou is survived by his three children Vicki Smeby, Paula Bogdanovich and Mike Bogdanovich (Lila); three grandchildren, Marni Kroeze, Mark Smeby (Cheryl) and Holly Holcomb and six great grandchildren; Kelli, Karsen and Kole Kroeze; Logan and Reed Smeby and Declan Downing.

At this time, there will be no celebration of life due to COVID-19.

