January 29, 1942-March 22, 2019 Lou went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. He was born January 29, 1942 to Louis and Ruth (Schultz) Kimes in Seattle WA. His childhood years were spent in Harrah, WA with his parents and grandmother Anna. Lou's teen years were spent in Puyallup and Yakima, WA. He was married to Diana Shore on December 29, 1959 and they had three children. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965, and served until 1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran. Lou then married the love of his life, Jean Johnson on February 8, 1969. Together they had two children and were married 50 years. He was a self-made man. He worked for Oberto Sausage Company and the U.S. Postal Service. His hobbies included, reading, stamp collecting, hunting, fishing, target shooting, and camping. He also loved to watch cartoons with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved his family and made them his top priority. He was also a confirmed and sometimes unreason-able Democrat. Lou is survived by his devoted wife, Jean (Johnson); sons, Jerry (Cindy) and Terry (Debbie); daughters, Kimberly (Darryl) Roberts, Andrea (Becky) Roberts, and Sarah (Greg) Pratt; numerous grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews; his brother, Glenn (Judy); his sisters, Sharon (Dave) Brombach, Donna (Bud) Novak. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Andrew. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Bauer Funeral Chapel, 701 1st St., Snohomish, WA, with interment at G.A.R. Cemetery, 8601 Riverview Rd., Snohomish, WA and a reception following. Donations in his memory may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care (2731 Wetmore Ave., Suite 500, Everett WA 98201), Seattle Children's Hospital (4800 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle WA 98105), or (



