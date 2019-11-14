Sept. 4, 1939 - Sept. 27, 2019 Louis James III was born in 1939 in New Orleans, LA. Louis departed this life on September 27, 2019. Louis was a big brother to four sisters and raised in Everett, WA. Louis retired from Boeing Aerospace in 1999 after 18 years of service. He was jovial, caring and had an infectious spirit. He is survived by his wife, Sonny; many children and grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo, WA at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 14, 2019