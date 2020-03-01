Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Ferber. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Everett Golf and Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Louise M. Ferber Oct. 21, 1920 - Feb. 19, 2020 A life well lived! Louise passed peacefully in her home on February 19, 2020 at age 99. She was born to Anna and Pete Carlson in Belfry, MT on October 21, 1920. On the farm, she helped raise her twin siblings, Florence and Larry. At age 10, Louise and her family moved to Seattle. Louise attended Lincoln High School where she never missed a day of class, nor was she ever tardy! After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1938, she lived on Queen Anne and joined Women in Construction, as a bookkeeper. Louise was set to marry her high school sweetheart, Werner Ferner, when preparing for their wedding, Werner was called to service because of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Louise went on to marry Bob Ellis. After Bob's passing, Louise and Werner were reunited and married in 1977. One of Louise's greatest joys was golf. She was an active member of the Everett Golf and Country Club. After a beautiful day on the golf course, Louise happily enjoyed her famous vodka water and three olives with the ones she loved. Louise was known for hosting the best parties and immaculate holiday celebrations, filled with food, friends, and laughs! Louise is survived by her grandniece, Lisa Marie Hamman; and nephews, Kurt and Clay Carlson. She will be remembered for her grace, elegance, and kind heart. We love you and cherish all of our time together. A future celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on March 14, 2020 at the Everett Golf and Country Club.



