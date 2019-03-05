Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Johnson. View Sign

Jan. 14, 1942 - Jan. 26, 2019 Louise Johnson, age 77, of Yuma, AZ, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was born on a river boat in Arkansas to Lee and Mary Tucker on January 14, 1942. Louise and her folks traveled west when Louise was young, settling in Ceres, CA where she later met and married her husband, Gene Johnson. In 1968 the young couple moved to Washington where they had a successful underground utilities business, G&L Utilities, Inc. The couple enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome and private airplanes, eventually settling in Yuma, AZ where they spent the last 20 years. Louise was a loving mother who cared for family and friends through delicious cooking and baking - especially pies. She also made many beautiful crocheted gifts which were truly made from her labors of love. She enjoyed sharing stories about the times in her life, which often brought smiles and laughter. She enjoyed playing the slots, a good game of Skip-Bo, 4 wheeling in the desert, and lunch with friends. She adored here children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Louise leaves behind her son, Rick (Celia); daughter, Gina (friend Amy); three grandchildren, Kate Wyant (Mark), Maggie Eaton (Jack), and Taylor Thompson; seven great grandchildren, Olivia, Valarie, Thomas, Ben, Arie, Jack Jack and Aurora; along with countless family and friends whom all loved her dearly. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years; folks, Lee and Mary Tucker; and mother-in-law, Rose Johnson. There will be a memorial for Louise to celebrate her life on March 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Harvey Airfield located at 9900 Airport Way, Snohomish, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice Care.



Jan. 14, 1942 - Jan. 26, 2019 Louise Johnson, age 77, of Yuma, AZ, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was born on a river boat in Arkansas to Lee and Mary Tucker on January 14, 1942. Louise and her folks traveled west when Louise was young, settling in Ceres, CA where she later met and married her husband, Gene Johnson. In 1968 the young couple moved to Washington where they had a successful underground utilities business, G&L Utilities, Inc. The couple enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome and private airplanes, eventually settling in Yuma, AZ where they spent the last 20 years. Louise was a loving mother who cared for family and friends through delicious cooking and baking - especially pies. She also made many beautiful crocheted gifts which were truly made from her labors of love. She enjoyed sharing stories about the times in her life, which often brought smiles and laughter. She enjoyed playing the slots, a good game of Skip-Bo, 4 wheeling in the desert, and lunch with friends. She adored here children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Louise leaves behind her son, Rick (Celia); daughter, Gina (friend Amy); three grandchildren, Kate Wyant (Mark), Maggie Eaton (Jack), and Taylor Thompson; seven great grandchildren, Olivia, Valarie, Thomas, Ben, Arie, Jack Jack and Aurora; along with countless family and friends whom all loved her dearly. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years; folks, Lee and Mary Tucker; and mother-in-law, Rose Johnson. There will be a memorial for Louise to celebrate her life on March 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Harvey Airfield located at 9900 Airport Way, Snohomish, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice Care. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close